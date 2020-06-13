CONCORD — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who left her Concord home on May 31 and has not been seen since.
After leaving home, Mais Al Samaraee sent a message to her brother, saying she had run away and that she was safe, according to a news release. Her phone was last known to be active in the areas of Medford, and Revere, Mass.
Police said the teen’s family is concerned for her safety and wants to know if she is safe.
Al Samaraee is described as white, 5-foot-9-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 110 to 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing Nike Air Force shoes.