NASHUA - Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old Nashua man who has been missing for more than a month.
Greg Surbey was last in touch with his friends and family on Feb. 5, according to a news release. A longtime friend contacted police last week to report him missing, and detectives are now investigating the case.
Surbey's loved ones said it is out of character for him to not be in communication with them.
Surbey is described as White, 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact police at 594-3500 or the anonymous Nashua Crime Line at 589-1665.