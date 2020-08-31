Police believe human remains found in Rochester Sunday are those of a local woman missing since June.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Rochester police received a call reporting possible human remains found in a wooded area near Chamberlain Street.
Police responded and determined the remains to be human. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Rochester police report that due to clothing and other items found at the scene officials believe the remains to be those of Kimberly Blanchard, 38, of Rochester, who was reported missing on June 6.
The state Medical Examiner's Office had yet to officially identify the remains as of Monday afternoon. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Anyone with any information regarding her disappearance are asked to contact Rochester police at 330-7128.
Anonymous tips can be directed to the Rochester Crime Line at 335-6500.