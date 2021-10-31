Nashua police officers are wearing body cameras, just over a year after the city’s police commission recommended the devices.
Body-worn cameras have become more common in recent years, with departments responding to calls for greater police accountability. Manchester police have been using body-worn cameras since 2020, and a contract to equip New Hampshire State Police with body-worn cameras was approved this August.
Smaller departments, including Weare and Haverhill, have been using body-worn cameras for several years already.
During a September 2020 meeting of the Nashua Police Commission, all three commissioners recommended Nashua police get body cameras.
Nashua’s aldermen voted unanimously in July to approve a six-year, $1.8 million contract to provide the Nashua Police Department with the Georgia-based body-worn camera company Utility, Inc. The city used capital improvement funds for the contract, city money meant for big one-time purchases such as buildings and equipment.
After the vote in July, police officers’ uniforms were modified to accommodate the cameras and officers were trained to use the cameras.
The cameras will not run all the time, but are designed to automatically switch on when they are within 500 feet of the location of a 911 call or any time an officer draws his or her handgun. Jostling motions, like running or a physical altercation, are also meant to activate the camera.
And if the officer is lying flat for 10 seconds, the device is supposed to notify all other patrol officers that an officer needs help.
Dashboard cameras on 31 police vehicles will automatically switch on when officers use lights or sirens.
Police Chief Michael Carignan cheered the launch of the program.
“This program will bring enhanced transparency, which further strengthens the trust and relationship between our community and our officers,” Carignan said in a statement Thursday. “It will ensure the highest level of accountability to Nashua citizens.”