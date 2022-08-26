Police close Bridge Street bridge, restrict Commercial Street traffic for Sky Show Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Aug 26, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Traffic will be restricted in the Millyard on Saturday and the Bridge Street bridge will be closed to accommodate as many as 50,000 people expected for the Sky Show rock concert in the Millyard.The closure affects Commercial Street, the street that traverses the heart of the Millyard.Manchester police plan to close portions of Commercial Street early on Saturday and eventually the entire street.Police will also block vehicle access to Arms Parking Lot.Cross streets such as Kidder and Bedford streets will remain open. Stark Brewery will be open, too. Handicapped parking will be available on Commercial Street south of Spring Street. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Lottery website down amid cyberattack +2 Death toll from Madison rollover rises to three; 5 children survived Victim identified in five-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Newburyport Canadian hiker dies on Mount Washington Mainstream church group alarmed after Free State Project IDs 'woke' churches Uvalde school board fires embattled Police Chief Pete Arredondo Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester child dies in Route 16 crash; parents and brother badly hurt Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain Teen driver killed in Amherst crash Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 State police identify victim in fatal crash in Madison Worker electrocuted at Keene wastewater treatment plant Juvenile killed in Albany crash that injured three others Three cars damaged from material thrown from Manchester highway overpass Marine patrol responds to two 'possible' drownings; victims identified Victim identified in five-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Newburyport Request News Coverage