Hinsdale police are asking the public to help find Michael Aldieri, a man who went missing sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning.
“We genuinely think he is missing, and we are genuinely worried about him,” said Police Chief Charles Rataj.
Aldieri lives in town with relatives and went out of his house sometime between about 10 p.m. Monday night, and about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Rataj said it was confirmed he was not home around 3 a.m.
“It’s outside of the norm for him,” Rataj said.
Aldieri is 6’ 2” and weighs around 240 pounds, and has a possible mental health condition, Rataj said. Aldieri is not a “woodsy” person and is likely to be sticking to paved roads.
“Michael does not venture out from home often so him being missing is highly suspect,” Rataj said.
Police and others were out searching along the Ashuelot River on Tuesday and Wednesday, and had the use of a drone to help spot Aldieri.
Rataj said Aldieri might have been seen on Tuesday, but he did not have that sighting confirmed. There is the chance that Aldieri is in Vermont or Massachusetts. Vermont police are aiding in the search, and Rataj is asking that members of the public keep their eyes open.
“There are far more of you than there are of us,” Rataj said. “As you just drive or go about your day, please just keep your eyes out for him.”
Any possible sighting can be reported to police at 603-336-7766.
Photos courtesy Hinsdale Police