NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton School’s Lyn Tripp was sitting at her desk attending a Zoom meeting when she saw a car sideswipe a parked SUV, narrowly miss a utility pole and then crash into the Draper House dorm Tuesday afternoon.
Tripp, the school’s facilities manager, said one of the five men in the car was bleeding badly from his nose, so she took him an ice pack and tried to convince him to sit down. But she said the five took to their heels after they saw a growing crowd of people, many calling 911.
It wasn’t long before police showed up with a German shepherd to search for the men.
“It was amazing. He followed right where I watched them cut across the lawn,” Tripp said of “Falco,” whose handler is Franklin Police Sgt. Joseph Guerriero.
Falco immediately cut between the buildings at #81 and #79 Main St. toward the wood line. All five of the men were taken into custody about an hour later; police are considering a variety of charges.
Mark Denoncour is the owner of the sideswiped SUV.
“Nothing exciting ever happens in New Hampton,” said Denoncour as he stood on Main Street awaiting the arrival of a ramp truck to haul away his damaged SUV.
Police said Mark Denoncour was volunteering next door at the Gordon-Nash Library next door shelving books when he heard a loud crash. The man he was working with asked if Denoncour had heard the noise and told him, “I think that was your car.”
The rear passenger-side of the 2015 Toyota Venza was crumbled in the impact and the tire deflated.
“I’m just glad no one was seriously hurt,” Denoncour said.
New Hampton Fire Chief Michael Drake said the air bags deployed in the Massachusetts registered Hyundai Elantra that tore across the lawn and then struck the cement steps of the unoccupied Draper House dorm.
The Elantra’s back seat was covered in Chinese food catapulted from takeout containers, he said.
Officers from Ashland and Bristol assisted in the search. Bristol police were responding to a report of erratic operation of a tan Hyundai on Route 104 when Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid dispatched New Hampton Fire Rescue to a car into a building about 2:15 p.m.