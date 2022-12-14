Manchester city officials are asking questions after a homeless woman from Sanford, Maine, was driven to the Queen City this week in a police vehicle and dropped off at the Families in Transition shelter with the promise a bed would be waiting for her.
But no bed was available.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said the city’s welfare department and local non-profits helped get the woman safely back to Maine and into a Portland shelter, praising the efforts of local staff.
“In contrast, the behavior of the City of Sanford is, frankly, shameful,” Craig wrote in an email Tuesday to Sanford Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and city manager Steven Buck.
Attempts to reach Mastraccio and Buck for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful. Mastraccio is out of the country through the end of the week, officials said, and Buck didn’t respond to an email.
According to Craig, the woman -- whose name was not released -- came to her office Tuesday and said she was driven to Manchester by the Sanford Police Department, which police confirmed.
She told staff in the mayor’s office that she had never been to Manchester before and was picked up from Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford by an unmarked police car and told that she had a bed at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester, more than 60 miles and over an hour away.
The woman said Sanford police dropped her off at the FiT shelter in Manchester and left, Craig told city officials in an email.
“The FIT shelter did not have a bed for her,” Craig wrote. “It is full, and they have not had beds available for women for several days.”
Craig said staff in the Manchester welfare department directed the woman to a warming shelter for the night, researched the availability of shelter in Maine and made arrangements for her to obtain transportation “at Manchester’s expense” to the shelter in Portland Wednesday morning to secure a bed available there on a “first-come, first-served” basis.
“After being advised (Tuesday) that there were no shelter beds in Manchester, a fact that your city could easily have confirmed in a brief phone call before incorrectly informing the resident that she would have a shelter bed in Manchester and driving her here (Tuesday), the Sanford Police Department refused to return to Manchester to provide her with transportation back to Maine,” Craig wrote in an email to Sanford officials.
“I can think of no good reason why Sanford officials could not have done all of these things yesterday and spared this woman the ordeal of the last 24 hours,” Craig wrote.
“Homelessness is a complex issue, to be sure, but persons experiencing homelessness cannot be transported across state lines by law enforcement and abandoned in our city, as occurred in this instance,” Craig wrote. “It’s just not right. This cannot happen again.”
Craig went on to ask that Sanford officials investigate what happened and said the woman deserves a "sincere and contrite apology” from all the Sanford officials involved.
On Wednesday, Craig thanked all involved with helping the woman through her brief stay in the Queen City.
“I’m tremendously grateful for the staff at the welfare department and 1269 Cafe, who took this individual in, cared for her, and made the necessary arrangements for her to return home to Maine, safely and into housing,” Craig said.
Craig said while the woman contacted her office directly seeking help, instances of people coming to Manchester from other communities for help are not unusual.
“Many communities look to Manchester to provide services for their residents who are experiencing homelessness, but homelessness is a statewide issue that Manchester cannot solve alone,” Craig said. “The state of New Hampshire must step up and provide adequate services, shelter, and housing across the state so that individuals don’t have to leave their communities to get back on their feet.”