ROCHESTER -- State police say a Rochester driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the toll plaza on Route 16 managed to escape injury early Friday morning.
Ausin Koontz, 39, was heading north on Route 16 shortly before 4 a.m., when he nodded off and lost control of his Toyota Tundra, according to a news release. The truck hit a concrete abutment and went airborne, crashing into an unoccupied toll booth.
The heavily damaged truck came to rest north of the toll plaza. Koontz was not hurt, police said.
Traffic at the toll plaza was reduced to one lane while workers from the state transportation department replaced the damaged tollbooth and equipment.
State police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Matthew Bailey at Troop A at 223-8490 or by email at Matthew.Bailey@dos.nh.gov.