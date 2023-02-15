Truck crash

State police say the driver of this Western Express truck struck another tractor-trailer in a parking lot of a Hopkinton distribution center Tuesday night, and later struck a guardrail.

 Provided by NH State Police

The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer was ordered off the road after state police say he was involved in two separate crashes Tuesday night in Hopkinton.

Mark Semple, 63, of Kittery, Maine, was identified in a news release as the operator of the tractor-trailer, which is owned and operated by Western Express of Nashville, Tennessee.

Hopkinton crash

State police ordered the driver of this truck as well as the vehicle itself off the road after two crashes in Hopkinton Tuesday night.