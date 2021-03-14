Couple injured when gun goes off in accidental shooting at Epping home
Police said a husband and wife were injured in an accidental shooting at 103 Mast Road in Epping Sunday afternoon.

EPPING -- A husband and wife suffered gunshot wounds in an accidental shooting at a Mast Road home Sunday afternoon, police said.

Epping police and rescue personnel responded to a mobile home at 103 Mast Road around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police Chief Michael Wallace said it appears homeowner Christopher Martel, 34, was cleaning a 9 mm handgun when it accidentally discharged.

A bullet passed through his thigh and then hit his wife’s thigh, he said. She was identified as Crystal Martel, 42.

The Martels were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment. Wallace said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Epping police investigated the incident, but Wallace said the shooting appears to have been accidental and no charges are expected.

