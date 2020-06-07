The failures that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis did not begin with his arrest — and they cannot be solved with a quick fix, says a New Hampshire expert on police use of force.
Charles Reynolds has been an adviser to the U.S. Department of Justice on police practices for decades, focusing on issues related to use of force.
Any investigation into such incidents has to begin with what the underlying offense was that police were responding to, the degree of resistance and the use of force in relation to that offense, Reynolds said.
“You look at all of those things to determine whether or not the force was warranted,” Reynolds said. “When you look at this (case), the force clearly wasn’t warranted.”
Police officers arrested Floyd on May 25 after responding to a report from a store clerk that Floyd had allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, according to published reports. They handcuffed him, and as Floyd lay face down on the ground, Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, even after Floyd lost consciousness.
Citizen videos depicting Floyd’s death have sparked nationwide protests and calls for justice, including in New Hampshire.
All four officers involved were fired. Chauvin, who reportedly had numerous complaints previously filed against him, has been charged with second-degree murder. The other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
“You had this officer who has reportedly had 18 complaints against him previously,” Reynolds said. “My question would be: Why is this officer still on the force after 18 complaints?”
“So the system didn’t work, and now you end up with an individual who has died at the hands of police,” he said. “A terrible thing.”
Minneapolis officials announced on Friday a ban on choke holds, the kind of force police used against Floyd.
Reynolds said by U.S. DOJ standards, the only time such a hold is justified is if deadly force would be authorized.
“In other words, the person is involved in a situation where you otherwise would be authorized to shoot them,” he said. “It’s such a dangerous hold.”
The need for discipline
A police officer is authorized to use force only when he perceives a danger to himself or others, Reynolds said. Officers have to be trained in de-escalation techniques, he said, “to try to accomplish the purpose without using force.”
Reynolds was Dover’s police chief from 1972 to 1991 and later served as the city’s mayor for two years. He spent seven years in Northern Ireland, serving on a police reform commission, and has been involved in monitoring DOJ consent decrees with troubled police agencies around the country, including in Detroit, Oakland, Calif., Prince George’s County in Maryland and Portland, Ore.
Experts recommend a three-tiered approach, Reynolds said, to improve law enforcement agencies: establishing clear policies, training officers on those policies and holding those accountable who don’t follow them.
Police supervisors, local political leaders and union officials often are reluctant to discipline police officers, he said. “So when you have officers in some cases involved in serious breaches of conduct, and maybe use of force that was not appropriate, it’s very difficult for a police chief to take action in some cases,” he said.
Without that accountability, an officer who has made a mistake may go on to make more, he said.
The fact that the other three officers on the scene when Floyd died did nothing to intervene is reflective of that police department’s culture, Reynolds said.
“I would expect that in Manchester, if you had an officer doing something like that and there were two or three other officers there, they would intercede,” he said. “I don’t believe they would allow it.”
Making changes
To change a culture, he said, “sometimes you have to change people.”
There’s no quick fix, Reynolds said. “It’s a little bit like feeding an elephant: one bite at a time.”
“We have to make sure that every officer on the street is guided by an appropriate policy, that every officer on the street has been trained so he or she understands what’s in that policy, and everyone on the street knows if they don’t follow that policy, there’s going to be consequences,” he said. Those consequences could include additional training, suspension or termination, he said.
In Oakland, implementation of such changes led to a decrease in the number of police-involved shootings, Reynolds said. Any use of force would trigger an investigation. And, he said, “They were hard on the supervisors, so everyone became very much aware that if they got involved in a force situation, there was going to be serious scrutiny. They needed to do it right.”
It took some time, but it made a difference, he said.
What happened in Minneapolis, Reynolds said, “is not representative of what goes on in police departments in the United States of America in large part.” He believes police performance actually has improved over the years.
“But the difference, the variable, is that when a police officer strays outside of the rules in City X, everyone all across the country feels it because of the 24-hour news cycle,” he said.
Demanding accountability
Last year, the FBI announced the launch of a National Use-of-Force Data Collection project — but participation by law enforcement agencies is not mandatory. Fewer than half of the nation’s agencies contribute to that database currently, according to published reports.
The Washington Post has compiled its own database, which found that in 2019, 1,004 people were shot and killed by police in the U.S., all but 43 of them men. In a breakdown by race, 376 were white, 236 were black, 159 were Hispanic and the rest were “other” or unknown.
Reynolds said he thinks law enforcement in New Hampshire does a good job of training and accountability for use of force. That’s in part because oversight of police departments lies largely with local communities, he said.
“Even departments that may not have a comprehensive policy, they’re pretty much guided by the tolerance of the community to put up with any of this,” he said.
If he were brought in to advise Minneapolis police, Reynolds said, “I would tell them: Let’s take a look at your policies, get them up to date, make sure your officers are trained to those policies, and make sure your discipline system allows you to take corrective action and impose consequences if they fail to follow the policies.”
“We can do all this gnashing of teeth we want, but if we don’t do those fundamental things, it’s not going to be corrected,” he said. “You can’t skip the fundamentals and expect you’re going to have a good result.”