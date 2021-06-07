Homeless support activists blocked entrance by police into a West Side homeless camp on Monday, forestalling, at least temporarily, the eviction of the well-hidden camp.
Nearly a dozen police were on hand, including Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, at a wooded areas off Douglas Street Extension. Two weeks ago, the city warned it would be cleared on Monday.
But about 20 activists showed up.
Eventually, police brought in bins for homeless residents to store their possessions and said police would return at 3 p.m. for the bins.
The activists did included members of Mutual Aid Relief, the organization that stood with homeless at the Hillsborough County courthouse last November.
Activists hung signs on trees, and a stockade fence blocks access across a footpath about 100 feet from the road. Activists wore masks and shouted slogans “Eviction is violence, eviction is murder,” one said.
They avoided giving an exact number of how many live at the site. It changes often, in part because the city clears out other camps, they said.
Mayor Joyce Craig, who attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Families in Transition/New Horizons food pantry, said more than 40 beds are available at New Horizons and others at the Christian-oriented 1269 Cafe.
“We know that it’s better for people to be in shelters. And so we’re encouraging folks to head into those shelter beds rather than living outside in an environment that may not be safe for their own well being,” Craig said.
But Kelly McAndrew, a former homeless person, said a lot of people who live in camps are banned from the shelters.
“There’s not an option for them,” she said. She also said some of the rules are challenging, such as a person must show an ID to get access to their bin.
At one point, police threatened people with arrest if they did not move from the spot where a dumpster being dropped. The activists moved, but then activists and policed faced off in front of the fenced entrance to the camp.
After 15 minutes, police retreated to the street. Eventually, the city Highway Department delivered bins and said camp residents could use the bins to store their valuables.
Police were to return at 3 p.m. to collect the bins, they told activists.