A 26-year-old homeless woman who left her premature newborn uncovered in a tent on the West Side in frigid temperatures, and failed to tell rescuers the child's location, was arrested on a felony reckless conduct charge, police said.
Around 12:40 Monday morning, the police and fire department were called to the area of West Side Arena for the woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods. The baby could not be found, according to a news release.
Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child and was subsequently charged with reckless conduct in connection with this recent incident.
First responders searched for more than an hour for the newborn, according to fire Lt. Jon Starr.
The temperature was approximately 18 degrees.
First responders were given inaccurate information on where the child was, according to the fire department.
“After nearly an hour, the mother revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area,” police said.
The fire department was sent to the area of 3 Electric St. where they met the woman who had just given birth prematurely near the baseball field, according to a news release from the fire department.
“The search was hampered by inconsistent information until it was learned the baby was located in a tent on the west side of the trestle that crosses the Piscataquog River at Electric Street,” firefighters said.
The baby was found uncovered on the floor of the tent when resuscitation efforts were initiated. The baby was brought to Engine 6 for warmth and assistance breathing and driven to Catholic Medical Center, according to the news release.
“The baby was alive when it got to the hospital,” Starr said.
Eckersley was brought to Elliot Hospital.
According to the news release, the fire department has reached out to those living in isolated campsites during the cold weather, including rounds made on Monday.