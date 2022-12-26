A 26-year-old homeless woman who left her premature newborn uncovered in a tent on the West Side in frigid temperatures, and failed to tell rescuers the child's location, was arrested on a felony reckless conduct charge, police said.

Around 12:40 Monday morning, the police and fire department were called to the area of West Side Arena for the woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods. The baby could not be found, according to a news release.