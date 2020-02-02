HUDSON - Police say a Hudson man is lucky to be alive - but faces charges of drugged driving - after a Good Samaritan pulled him from his overturned car and dragged him to safety across a frozen pond following a two-car crash in Hudson Sunday night.

According to Hudson police Lt. Mike Gosselin, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday Hudson police and fire personnel responded to the area of 315 Derry Street for reports of a two car accident.

Upon arrival, officers reported a 2017 Ford Fiesta upside down in a pond along the northbound lane of Derry St., and a 2016 Honda CRV nearby in the southbound breakdown lane of Derry St. with significant rear end damage.

Hudson police identified the driver of the Ford Fiesta as Alexander Picard, 24, of Hudson, and the driver of the Honda CRV as Chris Columbus, 51, of Litchfield.

According to Hudson police, an investigation determined Columbus was traveling south on Derry St.. in front of Picard’s vehicle, when Picard’s Fiesta hit Columbus’ vehicle from behind.

The crash caused Picard to skid across the northbound lane of Derry St., down an embankment then roll over into a frozen pond, Hudson police said.

According to police, a man identified as Taylor Baker, 25, of Hudson saw Picard’s car upside down on the ice, jumped into the pond and pulled an unconscious Picard from his car, dragging him to safety. According to Hudson Fire Capt. Stephen Gannon, Picard is “alive due to the efforts of Mr. Baker,” police said in a release.

Baker was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Columbus was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, police said, and was not transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Picard suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center. There were no passengers in either car, police said.

Picard was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI drugs. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on March 13.