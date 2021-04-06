Police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash in Newton last week as a 54-year-old local man.
Police said Tony Soucier died at the scene of the crash on April 2.
Police and fire personnel responded to Peaslee Crossing Road around 11:30 p.m. after the car Soucier was driving struck a tree.
“It looks like speed was a factor, although it’s still under investigation,” Newton police Sgt. John Mascaro said.
The Newton Fire Department reported that he became trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.
The road was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated.
In addition to local fire crews, Newton police were also assisted by New Hampshire State Police and police from Kingston and East Kingston.