Police ID victim in fatal pedestrian accident outside CMC Mark Hayward Oct 28, 2021 City police have identified the pedestrian killed outside Catholic Medical Center on Tuesday as Kenneth Foster, 67, of Manchester.Police continued to withhold the identity of the driver, who is 24 and also from Manchester, saying the investigation is still ongoing.Police have said Foster was in McGregor Street when hit by a vehicle heading south. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.An ambulance crew from American Medical Response witnessed the incident, according to a news release from Manchester Fire Department.The ambulance was leaving CMC shortly after 7 p.m. when its crew saw a man struck by the van and dragged about 200 feet down McGregor Street to the main entrance of the hospital.The man was pinned beneath the vehicle and fire department personnel had to use a hydraulic tool to lift the vehicle and extricate Foster, the release said.A spokesperson for Catholic Medical Center said the victim was not a registered patient at the hospital and the hospital had not provided him any treatment before the accident.After the accident, hospital personnel did attempt life-saving measures on the man at the scene, CMC's Lauren Collins-Cline said.Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the traffic unit at 603-668-8711.