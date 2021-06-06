Two adults who died Saturday morning in Auburn when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree have been identified.
The victims are Craig Ford, 34, and Wendy Ford, 51, both of Auburn.
Police would not say how or if they are related.
Around 9 a.m., Auburn police were dispatched to Beaver Brook Road for a single off-highway recreational vehicle crash.
According to a news release, the machine was a side-by-side.
Officers determined the two occupants were both dead, according to the news release.
The road was blocked off for approximately seven hours as officers investigated. Preliminary investigation suggests speed was a factor, the news release said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Auburn police.
Londonderry police, Fish and Game, Manchester Watershed Police and Candia police also assisted.