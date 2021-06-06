Double fatal ATV crash in Auburn

Craig Ford, 34, and Wendy Ford, 51, both of Auburn, died in an OHRV crash on Saturday.

 Provided by Jeffrey Hastings

Two adults who died Saturday morning in Auburn when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree have been identified.

The victims are Craig Ford, 34, and Wendy Ford, 51, both of Auburn.

Police would not say how or if they are related.

Around 9 a.m., Auburn police were dispatched to Beaver Brook Road for a single off-highway recreational vehicle crash.

According to a news release, the machine was a side-by-side.

Officers determined the two occupants were both dead, according to the news release.

The road was blocked off for approximately seven hours as officers investigated. Preliminary investigation suggests speed was a factor, the news release said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Auburn police.

Londonderry police, Fish and Game, Manchester Watershed Police and Candia police also assisted.

