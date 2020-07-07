MANCHESTER -- Police have identified the Manchester man killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car.
Officers responded to reports of a crash at Hackett Hill Road and Front Street at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a 2009 Subaru Impreza had been turning north onto Front Street when it collided with a 2013 Honda motorcycle heading south on Hackett Hill Road.
The motorcyclist, identified as Gary Raiche, 35, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, Manchester police Lt. Christopher Goodnow said in a statement.
The driver of the Subaru, a 69-year-old Manchester woman, was not injured.
Amy Martineau, a friend of Raiche's family, helped set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help cover funeral costs.
The donation page can be found at https://bit.ly/3fdjuN2.
“Anyone who knew Gary knew he had a heart of gold,” writes Martineau at GoFundMe. “He would give you his last dollar just to see you smile. He loved being outside enjoying scenery especially on his bike.”
According to Martineau, Raiche was a “family man” who loved his mother, Cathy Prescott, along with his siblings, nieces and nephews.
“He was taken from us far too suddenly and none of us know how to take it,” said his brother, Travis Prescott, on social media.
“I can’t begin to tell you what an amazing man he was, and he deserves the best send off we can possibly give him,” writes Martineau at GoFundMe.
Services had yet to be finalized for Raiche as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are no charges at this time and the crash is still under investigation, Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel said Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Manchester police at 668-8711.