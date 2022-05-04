Bow police say they’ve identified a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack River last week.
The woman has been identified as Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord. Her body was found near the boat launch in Bow last Thursday, April 28.
On Monday, Bow Police Chief Kenneth Miller released an artist's sketch of the woman and asked for help from the public in identifying her.
“We have received numerous tips from the public from all over the United States with regards to the forensic artist’s sketch,” said Miller in a statement. “We want to thank everyone who called in a tip, as it was one of these tips that led to the identification of Gorfinkle. Next of kin has been notified.”
Investigators have referred to the case as a "probable drowning."
Miller said an autopsy was recently conducted, and results are awaiting further studies.
“Results are not expected to be released until studies are complete...,” said Miller in a statement. “Currently there are no indications that there is a danger to the public.”
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this woman can contact Detective Coady of the Bow Police Department at 603-223-3956.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online here. Tips can also be texted to TIP234 with the message "CRIMES."