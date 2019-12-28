NORTHFIELD — A man whose body was found in a garage after a fire died of causes unrelated to the fire, an investigator with the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said Sunday.
Police have now taken over the investigation.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found inside the garage at 354 Shaker Road after crews extinguished the flames following a 4 a.m. call on Saturday, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
Authorities said the detached garage was “heavily involved in fire.”
Shana Clark, an investigator for the state Fire Marshal’s office, said that an autopsy conducted Sunday found that the man had not died in the blaze.
On Sunday, police said no further information was available.
Clark said the actual cause of death would come from the state Medical Examiner’s office, which had not released results from the autopsy Sunday evening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Clark said.
