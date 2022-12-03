Hooksett police

 Courtesy Facebook

Hooksett police are investigating a pedestrian crash late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said.

Police responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass around 9:56 p.m.