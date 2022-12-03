Police investigate after pedestrian, 72, killed in Hooksett crash By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hooksett police are investigating a motor vehicle crash late Friday that claimed the life of a 72-year-old pedestrian on Hooksett Road near the Route 93 overpass Courtesy Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hooksett police are investigating a pedestrian crash late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said.Police responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass around 9:56 p.m.Friday reported finding a man injured in the roadway and an Acura MDX nearby they believe was involved in the crash, Hooksett Sgt. Joseph Ducharme said in a release.The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.The driver of the Acura was transported to a local hospital with no apparent injuries.A preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was hit.Hooksett Road northbound as well as I-93 exit 9N were closed for several hours while the Hooksett Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation.Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information, please contact Officer Josh Preve at 603-624-1560 x403. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY AG, Nashua police: Man found murdered on Amherst St. N.C. man seriously injured in Elm St. crash early Saturday Police investigate after pedestrian, 72, killed in Hooksett crash SUV crashes into falling tree, killing daughter of Sunapee principal Winter storm in Enfield causes trucker to lose control, crash Walmart worker's suit over shooting faces legal obstacles, experts say Load more {{title}} Most Popular SUV crashes into falling tree, killing daughter of Sunapee principal NH state trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-95 Barrington woman killed, five injured in Thanksgiving Day rollover crash in Portsmouth Police: Bay State man was going 116 mph - while drunk Dog dies in house fire on West Side Wellington Road entrance ramp reopening delayed 9 days by DOT Police investigate after pedestrian, 72, killed in Hooksett crash AG, Nashua police: Man found murdered on Amherst St. Winter storm in Enfield causes trucker to lose control, crash Nashua police investigating Thanksgiving Eve hit-and-run Request News Coverage