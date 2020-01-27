BEDFORD -- Police say they are investigating after a student was injured during a fight at Bedford High School last week.
Police Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department said initially the matter remains under investigation and involves a juvenile, “therefore, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.”
The incident took place on Thursday at the school.
“We can confirm there was an altercation between two students at Bedford High School. One of the two students was injured and received medical treatment,” the chief said.
“The Bedford Police Department was notified and is investigating, but no arrest or other action has been taken as the case remains under investigation. This is all we can say at this point.”
No information about the student’s condition was released.
“I am unable to provide any information at this time,” Superintendent Mike Fournier of the Bedford School District said when asked about the incident.