Police investigating death in Sanbornton Staff Report Shawne Wickham Oct 20, 2021 Updated 5 min ago State and local police are investigating what they're calling an "untimely death" in the town of Sanbornton.An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the victim on Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.In a news release, state police said there appears to be no danger to the public. "All relevant parties appear to have been identified and next of kin notifications are pending," they said.