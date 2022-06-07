RINDGE -- Police are investigating a fatal crash on Cathedral Road Monday night where a Pontiac Firebird spun out of control, went off the road and struck a utility pole. At some point during the crash the driver was ejected from the car, police said.
Rindge police and fire responded to Cathedral Road near the Shaw Hill Road intersection on Monday around 8:04 p.m. for multiple reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole with live wires down across the roadway.
First responders found the 1998 Pontiac Firebird in the tree line on the southbound side of the road.
“The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was immediately pronounced deceased,” the Rindge Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
The initial investigation determined that the Pontiac Firebird was traveling northbound on Cathedral Road at a high rate of speed.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation was called in to assist with the road closure. Eversource was also requested to respond to the scene to repair the damaged pole and wires.
Cathedral Road remained closed for several hours while Eversource replaced the utility police.
Rindge police, fire and rescue were also assisted on scene by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, Jaffrey Fire Department, Jaffrey Rescue, Jaffrey police and New Hampshire State Police.
Fitzwilliam police assisted by notifying the deceased next of kin, police said. The deceased's name is being withheld pending notification of additional family members, they added.
Police said the accident remains under investigation and that toxicology results are pending.
Witnesses with any additional information are asked to contact Officer Ryan Aro at (603) 899-5009 or (603) 355-2000.