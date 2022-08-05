breaking Police investigating man's death at Nashua gas station Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Law enforcement officials are investigating the “suspicious” death of an adult male at a gas station in Nashua. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Law enforcement officials are investigating the “suspicious” death of an adult male at a gas station in Nashua.Few details were released in a news release from the Attorney General’s office.Police are on the scene at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police investigating man's death at Nashua gas station Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike Pelham Police Chief Roark to retire at end of month, become town administrator +2 Manchester fire chief to retire Sept. 1 +2 A night out for police and the community +5 Red Cross: 47 people displaced by Manchester center city fire Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police recruit dies after first day of academy Man dies after collapsing on Mt. Washington hike Four firefighters injured battling blaze at Manchester apartment building Troy man killed in Fitzwilliam motorcycle crash Brentwood police seek man accused of briefly abducting stranger Fire burns Epsom campground office Man's body found in Somersworth park Questions linger after alarms at Seabrook Red Cross: 47 people displaced by Manchester center city fire Londonderry man injured in motorcycle accident near Lake George Request News Coverage