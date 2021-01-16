An autopsy is set for Sunday on a man who died Saturday morning from a gunshot wound.
According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, Concord police were called to a reported disturbance outside a fourth-floor apartment at 46 Warren St., just after 11:30 a.m. Shortly after, the caller reported hearing gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was given emergency medical treatment but died at the scene, according to the release.
The man's name was not released because his relatives had not been notified, officials said.
Police called the death "suspicious" but said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area of 46 Warren St. between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and who might have information about this incident to contact Concord police at 225-8600, or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100.