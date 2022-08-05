breaking Police investigating two 'suspicious' deaths in Nashua Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Law enforcement officials are investigating the “suspicious” death of an adult male at a gas station in Nashua. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a man at a gas station in Nashua, and the death of a woman at a Nashua home, also termed "suspicious."The state Attorney General's Office released no other information about either death Friday. Nashua police were seen at a Sunoco station on Amherst Street. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police investigating two 'suspicious' deaths in Nashua Pelham Police Chief Roark to retire at end of month, become town administrator +2 Manchester fire chief to retire Sept. 1 +2 Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike Red Cross: 47 people displaced by Manchester center city fire A night out for police and the community +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police recruit dies after first day of academy Man dies after collapsing on Mt. Washington hike Four firefighters injured battling blaze at Manchester apartment building Police investigating two 'suspicious' deaths in Nashua Troy man killed in Fitzwilliam motorcycle crash Brentwood police seek man accused of briefly abducting stranger Fire burns Epsom campground office Man's body found in Somersworth park Questions linger after alarms at Seabrook Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Request News Coverage