Police investigating two 'untimely' deaths in New London
Staff Report
Shawne Wickham
Nov 29, 2022
Authorities are investigating what they are calling the "untimely" deaths of two adults at a home in New London.A news release from the Attorney General's Office gave no information about the investigation, other than a statement that "there is no current indication that the public is at risk."Officials said autopsies on the victims will take place on Wednesday.