Police-involved shooting Sunday night on Maple Street in Manchester Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago MANCHESTER - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street late Sunday night.According to Manchester police, the shooting happened about 11:55 p.m. at 261 Maple Street. A man was wounded and taken to a local hospital in stable conidtion, police said."Maple St will be closed from Valley St to Auburn St for an extended time," they said Monday morning.The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and New Hampshire State Police are assisting in the investigation."No officers have been physically injured, all involved parties have been identified, and there is no threat to the public," officials said.