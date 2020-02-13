WOODSVILLE -- A person committed suicide in an All Seasons Motel room when police arrived to do a welfare check on Thursday afternoon.
Police did not release the identity of the individual, for whom Bristol police had issued a "be on the lookout" bulletin on Wednesday night. Officers had receiving a call saying the person had checked into a room at the motel at 36 Smith St.
Police said two Haverhill Police Department officers knocked on the room's door about 3:40 p.m.
'The individual refused to speak with officers and brandished a handgun," police said in a news release. "Officers retreated to cover and requested additional units. Within approximately a minute, the officers heard single gunshot from inside the room."
No officer firearms were fired at any point, police said.
Those staying at the motel were evacuated as police established a perimeter.
"Officers were able to breach a rear window to be able to view into the room and saw the individual was lying face down on the floor," the news release said. "Officers immediately made entry into the room and found the individual had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."
Officers began life-saving measures until Woodsville Ambulance medical personnel arrived and pronounced the person deceased.
Members of the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire State Police, Bath Police Department, Orford Police Department, and Woodsville Fire Department responded to the incident.