Police kill two bulls after man gored during wild incident in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD -- A man was gored by one of two bulls that were later shot and killed by police during a wild confrontation Saturday night.
Sgt. Dan Wicks said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. after the bulls got loose from their farm on Crawley Falls Road shortly before 8 p.m.
The bulls showed up at Meadow’s Mirth Farm, a short distance away on South Road, and charged at someone there, but caused no injury, Wicks said.
The owner of the bulls arrived along with police, and while they were leading the bulls back to the farm on Crawley Falls Road they stopped along the side of the road to snack on leaves.
A short time later, a boarder living at the farm attempted to grab one of the bull's horns and was gored and thrown into the air, Wicks said.
“He was told to stay back multiple times and he didn’t listen. Another gentleman who was on scene yelled as well and it did not sink in, apparently,” said officer Bob Gagnon, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Exeter Hospital, Wicks said.
“He was alert and awake, but we don’t know the extent of the injuries,” he said.
The bulls began to charge again after the goring, and both were shot and killed by Brentwood police and State Police.
Wicks said several shots were fired.
The name and condition of the man who was injured were not immediately available.