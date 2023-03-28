Police: Man dies after tree falls on him at Nashua worksite By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Courtesy Nashua Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An adult male died after a tree fell on him as part of a "worksite incident" on Prescott Street in Nashua, police said.Nashua fire and police and American Medical Response arrived at 8:44 a.m., according to a news release."A crew was clearing some trees and one happened to fall on the gentleman," said Nashua police Lt. Joshua Albert. The name, age and hometown of the man was not released as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The man was brought to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is heading up the investigation at this point. "There is nothing criminal in nature," Albert said. The family of the deceased has been notified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police: Man dies after tree falls on him at Nashua worksite Overturned truck on I-89 in Hopkinton closes northbound lanes for 2 hours Pembroke fire department mourns loss of longtime veteran +2 Why the size of the Mississippi tornado was remarkable +9 Man dies after being hit by bus owned by NH company at Logan Airport, police say NH woman survives Ted Williams Tunnel crash that shutdown Mass Pike Load more {{title}} Most Popular Concord teen dies of injuries sustained in crash with logging truck Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash Manchester man dies after head-on crash Patrons get ill, test positive for THC after eating ice cream at NH shop Boston teen dies in ski accident at Pats Peak Man dies after being hit by bus owned by NH company at Logan Airport, police say Fatal fire overnight on Manchester's east side State police: Road rage causes car to flip in Westmoreland Inmate dies at Valley Street jail NH residents to check, install smoke alarms following surge in deadly fires Request News Coverage