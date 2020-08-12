DOVER — Authorities have determined that a couple found dead inside a Dover apartment Tuesday night died in a murder-suicide.
The state Attorney General’s Office said autopsy results showed that 46-year-old Amy Molter suffered a single gunshot wound to the head before her ex-boyfriend, Rudy Ferretti, 41, turned the gun on himself.
The bodies were discovered Tuesday night when Dover police responded to Ferretti’s apartment at 577 Central Ave., No. 106.
According to authorities, Molter was reported missing on Monday.
Assistant Attorney General Heather Cherniske said police went to Ferretti’s apartment on Monday, but got no response and left.
Police returned Tuesday night to attempt to make contact with Ferretti, but after getting no answer for a second time, they entered the apartment and found Molter deceased on the living room floor.
Ferretti was discovered dead in his bed with a firearm near him, authorities said.
New Hampshire Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James determined that Molter’s manner of death was a homicide and Ferretti’s was a suicide.
The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, although authorities said it appears that Ferretti shot and killed Molter and then shot himself in the head.
Neighbors said they weren’t aware of any trouble at the apartment until they saw police arrive Tuesday night.
“I was at work and when I came home I saw the paddy wagon so it all happened while I was at work,” said one neighbor who lives in a nearby apartment.
Another neighbor who lives across the street and has a young child was relieved to know that authorities did not believe the public was in any danger, but said that the incident was still unsettling.
“I think it is unnerving, but being downtown anything can happen,” she said. “Anything can happen anywhere.”
The building where the shootings occurred has apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the lower level, including the offices for the nonprofit Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. Strafford County Head Start is also located in the building.