A Marlborough man who was the subject of a Wednesday afternoon manhunt was tasered when police said he brandished a knife at officers who encountered him on Route 124.
New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Sean Eaton said the man had made threats to harm himself and some other people to whom he is related.
Marlborough Police Sgt. Zachary Byam said in a department Facebook post that there is no indication the man was a threat to the general public.
Officers from Marlborough and New Hampshire State Police Troop C and other communities could be seen searching the woods behind Route 101 in Marlborough around 2:30 p.m., bringing a K-9 unit. Part of the search was focused on the area behind a Main Street/Route 101 home.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the man was seen by a relative walking along Route 124/Jaffrey Road south of Bixby Street, according to Byam. Officers tried to negotiate with the man as he walked in the middle of the roadway, but he was uncooperative, Byam said.
Eaton said police eventually closed traffic on Route 124/Jaffrey as a precaution while dealing with the man, who Eaton described as despondent.
During the encounter with police the man reportedly brandished a knife, according to Eaton and Byam. The man allegedly had the knife concealed before he pulled it out as he was speaking with officers. One of the officers used a stun gun to taser the man, who was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment.
Eaton said there are no charges at this time related to the incident.