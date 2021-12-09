Police name deceased man involved in accident Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police released the name of the man whose death is connected to a Tuesday night automobile accident on Front Street.Police said David Sizer, 40, of Allenstown died as a "result of a medical event." He was driving a pickup truck at the time of the crash. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Missing UNH student found dead in swampy area Two girls dead following Littleton pickup rollover UNH fraternity suspended as student's death investigated Massage chair catches fire at Mall of New Hampshire Police: UNH student died from accidental drowning Pickup truck driver dies in Front Street traffic crash Driver in Tilton crash remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries Hunter shot in leg after 'negligent discharge' Deceased hunter found in kayak on the Exeter River Maine basketball player recovering after breaking leg in 3 places during game in Henniker Request News Coverage