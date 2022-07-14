SALISBURY, Mass. — When Alexander Theriault was caught by police riding his motorcycle without a helmet on North End Boulevard in July 2020, he was told he needed to walk it over the border into Seabrook or it would be towed.
Theriault suggested another option to then-Officer Brian Verney — a friend would give him a ride to pick up a helmet instead.
Verney agreed to the plan and left after giving the Manchester, New Hampshire, resident a warning.
Massachusetts law requires motorcyclists to wear helmets but they are optional in in New Hampshire.
Several minutes later, Verney was told by Sgt. Timothy Hunter that he spotted Theriault motoring north at a high rate of speed on North End Boulevard, again not wearing a helmet.
Hunter also told Verney that Theriault struck a car as he was passing slower-moving cars on the two-lane road.
Verney, who was also on North End Boulevard but closer to the Seabrook border, turned around and saw Theriault approaching.
"I then saw a cloud of smoke/sparks as Theriault lost control and fell off the motorcycle," Verney wrote in his report. "The motorcycle continued to slide another 30-plus yards from where Theriault lost control, continuing until it landed up an embankment and striking a mailbox post."
Theriault, 30, sustained several cuts, road rash and a large bump on his head. He was transported to a Seabrook medical facility for treatment. Before being whisked away by Atlantic Ambulance, Theriault was told he would be summonsed to court for several offenses.
On Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, Theriault was sentenced to a year of probation after admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, a motorcycle equipment violation and other charges.
During that time, Theriault must pay more than $450 in fees and fines and could be on the hook for property damage, according to court records.