Nashua police say they found nothing to assist with the April Bailey missing person investigation during a search of the pond this week near her residence.
“It is a much bigger body of water than we thought. It is a location we might go back to,” said Lt. Patrick Hannon of the Nashua Police Department.
The pond, referred to as Improved Machinery Pond, near the Joyce Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, was searched on Tuesday by Nashua Fire Rescue with its zodiac boat, the Nashua Police Department’s dive team and New Hampshire State Police cadaver dogs.
“Nothing was even hit on by the dogs,” said Hannon.
A tip did not lead police to the pond, but rather it was a body of water near Bailey’s residence that had not yet been searched.
“We could be out there again,” he added.
The police department also used its new drone to assist with this week’s search.
Bailey, 36, walked outside of her Lynn Street residence in her pajamas and slippers to take out the garbage on Jan. 15, 2020 -- that was the last time she was seen.
“I am always hopeful. You definitely, especially in talking with family, you never want to give up hope,” Hannon said on Thursday. “It is concerning given it has been this long.”
Friends and family of Bailey are cooperating with authorities, he said, adding police have taken a “good hard look at her life,” and have interviewed family members and friends.
“Everyone is a suspect in our minds when we go talk to them,” he said
Hannon said the investigation is active, and tips are welcomed.
Nashua police recently reached out to the FBI asking the agency to assist in Bailey’s case, because it has additional resources to help with the investigation.
“We are relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a recent statement.
“We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”
Bailey has ties to Boston, Mass., and Glens Falls, N.Y., according to authorities. She is a white female about 5’3’’, 130 pounds with long black hair, blue eyes, a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a second tattoo with the word “Damien” on her right ankle.
Anyone with information on Bailey’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000.