breaking Police on scene of an undisclosed incident in Tuftonboro Staff Report Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

New Hampshire State Police are advising the public to avoid the area of Canaan Road in Tuftonboro, due to what they call an "active police situation."More information will be released later, a spokesperson said.