Beefed-up patrols begin today [Friday] at Hampton Beach as state and local police brace for post-pandemic crowds and try to head off more rowdiness after fights broke out last week in a crowd of about 500 teens.
“We’re going to have an increased response as a result of a number of issues at Hampton Beach to include what happened last week,” State Police Lt. John Hennessey said Thursday.
State troopers are often seen at the beach assisting Hampton police and other agencies from early June to Labor Day, but there will be more this year.
More officers on the streets is something 68-year-old Ron Walton has come to expect.
He’s lived at the beach for most of his life and has seen the “wall to wall” police presence at the beach during the summer.
“You need that. There are so many people here,” he said.
Walton said his grandfather was a state trooper who responded to the 1964 riots on Hampton Beach involving thousands of teenagers who yelled “Kill the pigs” and “Burn the Casino.” The rioting prompted the governor to call in the National Guard.
Hampton Police Chief David Hobbs said the planning for more police at the beach is something that happens every year.
“Springtime is always our most difficult time of the year because our part-time staffing hasn’t started yet,” he said.
Hobbs expects more visitors to the beach than last summer, when a section of Ocean Boulevard was closed to traffic to create a walking area and reduce crowd sizes during the pandemic. The boulevard will remain open this year as more activities return to the beach, including the weekly fireworks show, which is expected to start June 16.
“Everybody’s anxious to get outside and enjoy the weather and get back to normal. Hampton Beach has a lot to offer so a lot of people come here,” Hobbs said.
But the unruly visitors have created concerns for officials, residents and others who have enjoyed spending time with their families at the beach.
A day after the fights on May 26, more than 500 people signed an online petition on the website Change.org calling on Gov. Chris Sununu to send state troopers to the beach.
“We need to show unruly visitors we are not going to stand for such events to occur,” the petition said. “We rely on tourism, and situations such as last night will deter families from coming to enjoy our beautiful beach as well as the shops and restaurants that our small community has to offer.”
The state announced Wednesday that the Department of Safety would make additional resources available to help during the summer as part of an effort between local, county and state law enforcement agencies.
Sununu released a statement Wednesday after a meeting with local officials.
“Ensuring a safe and successful summer season for beachgoers and area businesses is a top priority for the state of New Hampshire,” he said. “My administration remains in close contact with town officials to address any additional needs as they arise.”
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the town and state park officials and the governor’s office understand the importance of maintaining Hampton Beach as a family-friendly beach.
“Any type of additional law enforcement support that we can get is greatly appreciated, not only in terms of our business community but for our visitors and residents to feel that they can come down to Hampton Beach any time during the summer and feel that it is a family-friendly beach and that it is safe,” he said.
Cija Kenyon, who lives in Virginia, has vacationed at Hampton Beach several times, preferring it over Virginia Beach.
“My family always came up here when I was a kid. It was just familiar and fun and kind of low-key,” said Kenyon, who arrived on vacation this week.