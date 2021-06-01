While her mother faces multiple charges including arson, a 9-year-old girl injured in a fire in Webster in February continues her slow recovery under the care of her father, a Portsmouth police officer.
The Portsmouth Police Relief Association and the Somersworth police union teamed up to support Molly McMillen as her medical bills have mounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars for her treatment and a medical helicopter flight following the blaze.
They have created the “Molly McMillen Medical Fund” GoFundMe campaign.
Molly, who is transitioning to reside full-time with her father, Alex McMillen, was living with her mother, Mary Corliss, and half-brother in Webster. She suffered significant smoke-related injuries in the Feb. 24 fire.
“Alex is a fairly new member of the Portsmouth police family. He came from Somersworth not too long ago, but he’s really fit right into our entire organization and into our family. He’s the kind of guy who would help out anyone here and we’re looking to help him out in his time of need. This is obviously not anything that anybody is prepared for,” Portsmouth police Detective Kevin McCarthy said.
Corliss is accused of setting the fire with her two children inside the home. She is charged with one count of arson, two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The Patch news site reported that police and a firefighter described her as combative and “acting in a manner that made them think she was in a mental health crisis.”
Family members also claimed that Corliss had talked about conspiracy theories, fears of COVID-19 and taking hydroxychloroquine and turpentine to protect herself, the Patch report said.
As the criminal case against Corliss proceeds, McMillen is preparing to care for Molly for the long-term and help with her physical and emotional health, McCarthy said.
McCarthy said the financial help is needed because it’s not clear how much of Molly’s total medical bill will be covered by insurance.
Attorney Corey MacDonald, who is also a former Portsmouth deputy police chief, is representing McMillen in the parenting side of the case and will advocate for their victim rights through the criminal process.
MacDonald said Molly is improving and undergoing breathing rehabilitation on her lungs.
“It’s a daily challenge. Obviously there are non-physical injuries also to get through and to treat and Alex is very much dedicated to doing that,” MacDonald said.
Molly suffered airway injuries and was intubated in a medically induced coma for the first couple of days and was treated at Shiner’s Hospitals for Children in Boston, where she spent several days.
MacDonald said that if any funds are left over after her medical bills are paid they will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children or used for another good cause.
The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/molly-mcmillen-medical-fund