A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening.
The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious.
"This tragedy comes as a shock to all of us," council Director John Scippa said in a statement Tuesday. "We express our deepest condolences to the recruit's family, home agency and the entire class of students and staff participating in the 190th police academy."
The Police Standards and Training Council did not release the man's name.
Monday had been the first day of the 16-week academy class for full-time officers.
The recruit had participated in the first day of the academy -- which mostly included reviewing rules and touring the buildings, Scippa said.
To participate in the academy, recruits must have already been hired by a police department and must complete the police academy within six months of their hire.
The council did not discuss how the recruit died, but in the announcement of the death, Scippa reminded the public of the new mental health crisis hotline, 9-8-8.
"The academy would like to remind anyone who might find themselves in distress that there are multiple resources available to help them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Scippa said in a statement.