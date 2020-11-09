State Police have released the name of the woman who died in a crash Saturday in Hampton Falls.
A Seabrook driver faces numerous charges, including negligent homicide and aggravated DWI, after a one-car crash that killed Stephanie Girard, 40, of Seabrook.
State police said Earl Ganoe Jr., 40, was driving a 2013 Mercedes C300 west on Kensington Road when he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a guardrail, rock wall and utility pole.
Girard suffered fatal injuries. Ganoe was injured and was taken to Exeter Hospital where he was arrested. He was released from the hospital and taken to Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood. He was arraigned Monday and is being held without bail.
Ganoe has been charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated DWI, DWI subsequent offense, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, operating after suspension and operating without a valid license.
Kensington Road was closed for about four hours after the crash, which happened just after 11:30 a.m., while state and local police investigated.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 223-8993 or email daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.