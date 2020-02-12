SANBORNTON – Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a residence on Stage Road on Wednesday for a report of a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The 21-year-old woman sustained a self-inflicted wound to her left forearm as a result of the accidental discharge of a .22 caliber rifle, according to police.
Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Dispatch told first responders the victim went to a residence at 405 Stage Road shortly before 3 p.m. and reported that while walking in the nearby woods had been shot in the arm.
Police who were first to arrive, quickly notified members of the Sanbornton Fire Department that the scene was secure. Emergency medical personnel arrived within eight minutes.
After police searched the area and were unable to find any footprints in the snow, they continued to question the woman who then conceded that she had been target shooting with a borrowed gun when she slipped on the ice while her finger was on the trigger.
She confessed she was fearful of getting in trouble and initially lied about how the incident occurred. She was taken by Sanbornton Fire Department ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment.
Police said the incident was the result of unsafe gun handling practices, but that no charges would be filed against the victim.