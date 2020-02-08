NEW HAMPTON — A Plymouth man told police he was distracted by his phone when he hit a state police cruiser on the interstate on Saturday.
Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper Kevin Raymond of the New Hampshire State Police was on the scene of a car crash on the southbound side of Interstate 93.
As Raymond was grabbing gear from the back seat of his cruiser, according to a state police news release, he heard tires screeching and saw a Toyota Camry headed straight for him.
Raymond hopped onto the running board of the cruiser, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and the other car hit the rear driver's side door. Raymond was not hurt.
The Camry stopped in the center median.
Police say the Camry driver was Eric Jenness, 33, of Plymouth.
State police said Jenness told them he looked down at his cell phone for just a moment. When he looked up, he said, he was headed straight for the police car and could not avoid the crash.
Police said Jenness seemed to have broken the “Use of Mobile Electronic Devices While Driving” law and the “Motorist Duties When Approaching Highway Emergencies” (Move Over) law.
State police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Carl Huddleston of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8922 or email carl.huddleston@dos.nh.gov.