State safety officials say some New Hampshire schools once again have been targeted with threats of active shooters that appear to be hoaxes.
Schools in Lebanon and Hanover were among those targeted on Thursday, according to news releases from police departments in those communities.
The state Department of Safety said in a statement that the agency “is aware of multiple calls reporting active threats at schools throughout the state.”
“At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined,” the release said.
The agency also asked the public to report any suspicious activity to local police.
Hanover police said after the dispatch center got a recorded call about a shooting at Hanover High School, officers conducted a walk-through at the school and determined that everything appeared normal. Police planned to have an increased presence at the school throughout the day on Thursday.
Lebanon police department reported that after a similar call, officers responded to Lebanon High School and determined the threat was not credible, according to a news release.
This is the second time in a few months that New Hampshire schools have been targeted; similar threats in December turned out to be hoaxes, the Department of Safety said.