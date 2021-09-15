In the continuation of a search and recovery effort on the Connecticut River in Lancaster that began August 6, 2021, police were again at the scene below the Mt. Orne covered bridge Wednesday in Lancaster.
"The vehicle of Alberta Leeman was found in August by Fish and Game, utilizing their specialized technology. Today’s search is related to that vehicle," New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Leeman of Gorham was 63 years old when she vanished in July 1978. While authorities are still trying to piece together the circumstances that led to her car ending up in the river, they have said that her disappearance isn’t believed to be suspicious.
The search and recovery underway is a collaborative effort of state police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Gorham police, and the Vermont State Police. Also assisting with the search and recovery effort are a forensic anthropologist from the University of New Hampshire, and an underwater recovery specialist from Atlantic Aquasport in Rye, state police said.
A DiveDock work boat is on scene to assist with the recovery and innovative techniques are being employed by industry professionals in the search, state police said.
"There will be a strong law enforcement presence in the area of the Mt. Orne Covered bridge, but there is no danger to the public in connection with this exercise," state police said. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available while still protecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation. No additional information is expected to be released today as a result of the searching."
According to state police, Leeman’s family has asked for privacy but expressed their appreciation for the dedicated efforts of investigators.
Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle or Leeman can call Detective Sgt. Matthew Koehle, NH State Police (603-223-8890) or email Matthew.Koehler@dos.nh.gov.