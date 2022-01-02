Police searched a property on Gilford Street in Manchester on Sunday in connection to 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019.
Neighbors reported police cordoned off 77 Gilford St. with tarps and police tape. Drone footage on Twitter showed a tent set up in the backyard. The department’s critical incident van was parked in the driveway.
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed the search, but would not release any further information late Sunday afternoon.
Officers arrived at 8:29 a.m., according to the city’s police log. Crews left just after 2 p.m.
The last time Harmony was reported seen was in October 2019, when she was 5 years old, according to police.
Police found out about Harmony last week and held a press conference on Dec. 31 announcing the child was missing. They continue to seek any information on Harmony’s disappearance.
Aldenberg said last week Harmony was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019.
Harmony would be 7 years old, about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said. She is blind in her right eye.
The Division for Children, Youth and Families is assisting with the investigation, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A woman who opened the door at 77 Gilford St. said she gave police permission to search the property. She said she could not talk about the search, including whether anything was discovered, and did not want to give her name. She was not home at the time of the search.
The home was sold in May 2020, according to city assessor records.
A next-door neighbor said he couldn’t see anything because of the tarps placed by police.
Police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.