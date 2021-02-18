State police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a older Croydon man last seen Thursday morning in Hopkinton.
Rocky Cusanelli, 82, of Croydon was seen between 10:30 and 11 a.m. He was driving a gray GMC 2500 pickup with New Hampshire license plate G07911.
The truck has Newport town seals on the doors, and an amber-colored light on the roof.
State police say Cusanelli has several medical conditions, and is in the early stages of mental decline.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport Police Department at (603-863-3232) or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.