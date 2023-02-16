Concord police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of what they’ve called the suspicious death of a Louisiana man whose body was found in a vehicle Sunday night.
Investigators are asking for any camera footage that might show the movements of a red Kia Soul from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the area between Pleasant and Penacook streets.
That’s the vehicle that police found in the parking lot of Binnie Media Center on Church Street Sunday night. The body of a man, later identified by authorities as John Gove, 49, of Louisiana, was found inside the car.
After an autopsy on Monday, a news release from the Attorney General’s office said the cause and manner of Gove’s death are pending further investigation. “Based on the information known so far however, Mr. Gove’s death does not appear to be the result of foul play,” officials said.
On Thursday, Concord police asked anyone with video footage or information about the incident to contact them at 603-225-8600. Tips can also be made to the anonymous Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at: www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting TIP234 to CRIMES (274637).
Crimeline awards cash to anyone whose information leads to the arrest and indictment of criminals.
“Any assistance by way of video footage or direct knowledge would be greatly appreciated,” Concord police said in a release. “The Concord Police Department thanks the community for their partnership in keeping our citizens safe.”